This is the most unique face-off you will ever see

This is one of the most unique face-offs one will ever see: A stray dog taking on a leopard and eventually succeeding in shooing it away.

Also Read | This man's act is too scary for us to digest

This video was taken at Rajasthan's Jhalana Forest Reserve on Sunday, September 2. A jeep carrying a group of sightseers was in the middle of the reserve, now made into a leopard safari park, when they stopped seeing a stray dog sleeping on the way.

It was just then when a leopard attacked the dog and seconds before the predator touched it, the dog barked back, leaving the wild cat stunned. The brave dog kept on barking at the top of its voice instead of trying to flee and the leopard, named Juliet by park authorities, kept on staring at it for a long time before disappearing into the bushes.

The park officials were of the opinion that the leopard spared the dog because of the presence of the tourist vehicle standing behind the jeep.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble