  • search

This is the most unique face-off you will ever see

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    This is one of the most unique face-offs one will ever see: A stray dog taking on a leopard and eventually succeeding in shooing it away.

    Also Read | This man's act is too scary for us to digest

    This video was taken at Rajasthan's Jhalana Forest Reserve on Sunday, September 2. A jeep carrying a group of sightseers was in the middle of the reserve, now made into a leopard safari park, when they stopped seeing a stray dog sleeping on the way.

    It was just then when a leopard attacked the dog and seconds before the predator touched it, the dog barked back, leaving the wild cat stunned. The brave dog kept on barking at the top of its voice instead of trying to flee and the leopard, named Juliet by park authorities, kept on staring at it for a long time before disappearing into the bushes.

    This is the most unique face-off you will ever see

    The park officials were of the opinion that the leopard spared the dog because of the presence of the tourist vehicle standing behind the jeep.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video wildlife leopard dog rajasthan

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 8:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue