This man’s act is too scary for us to digest

There are daredevils in this world who care little for what they do though for the rest of us, it leaves out heart in our mouth.

Hers is a video showing a 21-year-old man named Nikita Deft doing a risky handstand on the roof of a tall building, just inches away from the edges or rather death! This video has been taken at the north Russian coastal city of Murmansk.

He walks towards the end of the edges with his hands and then jumps straight inside. If he fell on the other side? The very thought of it sends a chill down our spine.

Nikita is a photographer by profession.

Credit: Caters_News; Published on Rumble