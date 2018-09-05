  • search

We all have that naughty little kid in us no matter how big we grow… watch

Posted By:
    We all have that small naughty child in us who always loves to pull his/her friends' legs.

    Also Read | These two vehicles that overturned are not toys! Imagine the force that made them look so

    Here is a video which shows a group of friends, quite grown, prank one of their buddies who has decided to take a nap on the sofa.

    The friends put chocolate coins on the face of the sleeping woman and one of them hold a blowtorch close enough to melt the chocolates though keeping a safe distance so that she doesn't wake up in between and ruin all the fun. They also try pouring some white powder-like substance on her face.

    Also Read | Little girl utters a word that makes her parents embarrassed

    The sleeping woman, however, has no ide whatsoever about what's happening around her. Even the chuckles of the friends around her do not affect her.

    There is no end to what naughty people conspire. Liked the video? Look for more on our site.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video prank woman friends funny

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 5:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018
