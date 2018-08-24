  • search

Know the reason why this cat is a celebrity in New York

    Cats are small and cute pets but for the owner of Samson, he is indeed a prized possession. Measuring four foot in length and weighing 28 pounds, this feline is the biggest in New York and even dwarfs a few dogs around.

    The gentle giant eats six cans of food every day, giving an idea about his high appetite. Samson is a Maine Coon, one of the largest domesticated breeds of cat, and his owner - DJ Jonathan Zurbel - loves the fact that he owns the city's biggest cat. Zurbel inherited Samson from his brother and wants to make the pet a celebrity on social media like Instagram where it already has over a lakh followers.

    Samson is indeed a crowd puller on the streets, because of his sheer size and his owner feels he could be poster boy to promote cat adoption.

    Credit: BarcroftAnimals; Published on Rumble

    Friday, August 24, 2018
