Know the reason why this cat is a celebrity in New York

Cats are small and cute pets but for the owner of Samson, he is indeed a prized possession. Measuring four foot in length and weighing 28 pounds, this feline is the biggest in New York and even dwarfs a few dogs around.

The gentle giant eats six cans of food every day, giving an idea about his high appetite. Samson is a Maine Coon, one of the largest domesticated breeds of cat, and his owner - DJ Jonathan Zurbel - loves the fact that he owns the city's biggest cat. Zurbel inherited Samson from his brother and wants to make the pet a celebrity on social media like Instagram where it already has over a lakh followers.

Samson is indeed a crowd puller on the streets, because of his sheer size and his owner feels he could be poster boy to promote cat adoption.

Credit: BarcroftAnimals; Published on Rumble