What’s that flying at him? Rattled shepherd lashes out at the object… hilarious reaction

We tend to over-react when we see something bizarre happening for the first time. The above video says a similar story about a middle-aged shepherd who gets rattled to see a drone for the first time and makes a Quixotic attack on it with his lasso.

He was doing something on a field kneeling down when he suddenly located the flying drone approaching him and got up once to target it. The drone backtracked to see the man in a combative mood and then goes forward again at him to see him hitting back.

Quite a funny video. The shepherd and his friends must have laughed over his action later when they see it.

Credit: Katarina; Published on Rumble