Man in Mercedes Benz makes a bizarre ride… watch

Have you ever held up an umbrella while travelling in a car? Sounds definitely bizarre but here is a video which shows that such instances are not uncommon to see.

Also Read | Who dared to put a camera in my home? Bird looks not pleased and pecks away at it

Filmed in Nanning city in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, last month, this clip shows a duo travelling in a Mercedes Benz convertible with the hood folded and the passenger riding with an umbrella on. It looks really funny though we don't know if the car's hood-raising mechanism has gone out of order. Or is he clueless?

Quite funny but for a practical reason.

Enjoyed the video? Here is more for you to explore.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble