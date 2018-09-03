  • search

Man in Mercedes Benz makes a bizarre ride… watch

    Have you ever held up an umbrella while travelling in a car? Sounds definitely bizarre but here is a video which shows that such instances are not uncommon to see.

    Also Read | Who dared to put a camera in my home? Bird looks not pleased and pecks away at it

    Filmed in Nanning city in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, last month, this clip shows a duo travelling in a Mercedes Benz convertible with the hood folded and the passenger riding with an umbrella on. It looks really funny though we don't know if the car's hood-raising mechanism has gone out of order. Or is he clueless?

    Quite funny but for a practical reason.

    Enjoyed the video? Here is more for you to explore.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    video car china funny traffic mercedes benz

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 18:05 [IST]
