  • search

We have heard about the elephant in the room; here is a horse in the room!

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Some animals are meant to stay in the open, even if they are domesticated. They are too big to fit themselves inside the four corners of the room. The horse is one of them. But the animal in this vide, a majestic one, easily walks inside the room through the front door and looks around. Just unbelievable!

    Also Read | Woman comes back from death bed to do what she loved!

    Called Jessey, the horse knocks the door to be allowed inside and then he walks inside the drawing room for a few minutes. He checks the television and gym equipment, has a snack given to him by one of the family members and even tries to sneak into a living room.

    They then allure the big animal to go outside the house.

    We have heard about the elephant in the room; here is a horse in the room!

    That the horse is an intelligent animal becomes abundantly clear from the video. It's a well-mannered animal which behaves perfectly while inside the house.

    Also Read | Two cute little car racers take on each other in a close competition on road pavement

    Liked the video? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and look for more such stuff on our site.

    Credit: giddyUp30s; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video horse animal family

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 17:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue