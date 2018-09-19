We have heard about the elephant in the room; here is a horse in the room!

Some animals are meant to stay in the open, even if they are domesticated. They are too big to fit themselves inside the four corners of the room. The horse is one of them. But the animal in this vide, a majestic one, easily walks inside the room through the front door and looks around. Just unbelievable!

Called Jessey, the horse knocks the door to be allowed inside and then he walks inside the drawing room for a few minutes. He checks the television and gym equipment, has a snack given to him by one of the family members and even tries to sneak into a living room.

They then allure the big animal to go outside the house.

That the horse is an intelligent animal becomes abundantly clear from the video. It's a well-mannered animal which behaves perfectly while inside the house.

Credit: giddyUp30s; Published on Rumble