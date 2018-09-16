Woman comes back from death bed to do what she loved!

When there is a will, there is always a way. Twenty-seven-year-old Jemima Green was left paralysed in a horrible car accident three years ago but she did not give up the fight. The video here is a proof.

Green lied down at the hospital, receiving all the treatment she could to survive. And she eventually overcame all odds, thanks to the therapy with a bionic exoskeleton which saw her getting back to do what she loved.

Credit: By Nicolas Fernandes; Published on Rumble