Two cute little car racers take on each other in a close competition on road pavement

By
    Two cute guinea pigs take part in a mini car race to outdo each other and the competition taking place on the pavements in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is just too adorable to miss.

    Both racers, Bingo and Buster, are aboard a couple of pink vehicles and they are having a neck-to-neck competition to beat each other. Bingo eventually lost to Buster despite having a good start and the latter ended up as the fastest guinea pig in the competition.

    Credit: Furballsinc via Storyful; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 9:12 [IST]
