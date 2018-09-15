This cow runs like a dog when called, adorable!

By saying that we love to play with our pets, we generally mean cats and dogs. Sometimes, that list also extends to include birds and even reptiles like snakes, but what if we add cow to that list? Well, the bovine might not seem fit as a pet animal but this video here does prove that it could also be a pet animal.

The cow is so happy when called by its human friend from across the fence that it comes running across the field. The moment is too adorable to miss. Its running almost makes it look like a puppy which is too restless and happy when called by its owner.

The cow is so restless that we thought it could even ram into the fence out of excitement but it controls it in the nick of time.

Those who were calling it were also happy by its reaction.

Credit: amerbadbass; Published on Rumble