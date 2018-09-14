Huge dog finds his bed ‘illegally’ occupied! Watch his reaction

We all treasure our nook in the house - the place where we relax and lay lazy till eternity. It is our bed and we are left livid if somebody takes occupation of it.

Also Read | This parrot has a terrible identity crisis and it is struggling to solve its problem

The same rule applies for animals as well. The video here shows one such Great Dane named Henry which is displeased to see its owner hijacking its bed and is trying everything it can to get it freed. The owner is also not ready to leave it, teasing the majestic dog saying it is his bed!

"How dare you?" The dog stands unmoved, hoping to free his bed from an "illegal occupation" and pokes his lying owner with his face asking him to leave. But the gentle giant is always polite when asking for his bed to be freed.

Quite a hilarious video! Share your comments on it.

Credit: chrisdaz; Published on Rumble