I bet you haven’t seen a betting like this ever before… it’s cute

By
    This video is unique for it shows guinea pig betting, something one doesn't get to hear about regularly.

    On a busy street in Bogota, Colombia, people have huddled to see a bunch of guinea pigs and the game of betting they are into. The cute little creatures are released to choose and enter on the plastic houses that have been placed at a distance. People take a bet on a particular house the guinea pig will enter and stay and if it turns out perfectly that way, then the person taking the bet wins it.

    One man is heard shouting over a microphone to run the show. However, the person who trained the little, timid animals to stage the show everyday in front of so many people deserves no less pat on his back.

    A weird but an adorable video. Share if you like it and look for more on our site.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    video colombia funny gambling betting

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 8:50 [IST]
