This dog knows how to travel as a pillion rider… adorable

    We always need to take an extra care when riding a two-wheeler, especially if it comes to pillion riding.

    Here is video clip which shows a couple of pet dogs showing how much careful one needs to be when riding a two-wheeler. They are nervous but yet they are haven't lost their courage to sit on the bike and travel with their owner.

    Also Read | They are not human beings, yet they go to school with schoolbags on

    The video was taken in Pasay City in the Philippines when a woman stopped at a roadside eatery to have her lunch. After her meal, she puts one white puppy on her lap and asks another brown dog to sit on the back. The white puppy is doing perfectly fine with its stance but the other dog is a bit hesitant to climb up the two-wheeler.

    This dog knows how to travel as a pillion rider… adorable

    Eventually, it does and scrambles onto the seat. As it sits facing the owner's back, she asks it to rest its paws on her shoulders for support. It obliges and the terrific trio ride away.

    "This happened at a food stand next to the airport. The dogs were so cute. They are very well trained," said one. The dogs even sat on stools at the shop while they stopped, it was learnt.

    Also Read | This cute puppy has two noses and that makes it even cuter

    An adorable video of disciplined pets.

    We would love to have such trained dogs. Isn't it?

    Liked the video? There are more such ones to watch. Enjoy!

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    video dog pet philippines

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 9:07 [IST]
