They are not human beings, yet they go to school with schoolbags on

Written By:
    These chubby puppies are a bunch of cuteness and when we see them in the video going for their training classes with 'schoolbags' on their backs, it is even more cute.

    The video has been taken one Kim when the puppies start for their training school in a group. Though haphazardly moving, they are yet moving with the bright little backpack on their backs. At 'school', the first thing they learnt was how to sit.

    One of the cutest videos I have seen.

    Credit: Empowered Puppy via Storyful; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 9:02 [IST]
