This cute puppy has two noses and that makes it even cuter

Here is a Border Collie puppy and it is too cute, thanks all the more to its two noses in place of one.

The video is about Pua, just five weeks old and named after the adorable pig in Disney film Moana, has to bottle fed every two hours for he is not able to suckle.

Also Read | Here's is an excellent howling contest going on between a dog and a man

Pua has a long list of siblings that include two brothers and four sisters and they, along with their mother Willow, are looked after by Jessica Wheatley, who loves in have them in their house in Surrey's Gomshall.

Jessica gets up every night with her eldest daughter Katie, who is 16 years old, to feed Pua.

Liked the video? Look for more on our site.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble