This cute puppy has two noses and that makes it even cuter

Written By:
    Here is a Border Collie puppy and it is too cute, thanks all the more to its two noses in place of one.

    The video is about Pua, just five weeks old and named after the adorable pig in Disney film Moana, has to bottle fed every two hours for he is not able to suckle.

    Pua has a long list of siblings that include two brothers and four sisters and they, along with their mother Willow, are looked after by Jessica Wheatley, who loves in have them in their house in Surrey's Gomshall.

    Jessica gets up every night with her eldest daughter Katie, who is 16 years old, to feed Pua.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 8:56 [IST]
