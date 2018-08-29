  • search

Can you try not to laugh after seeing this hilarious cricket dismissal?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    We have seen many a time how cricketers have made a mess on the field, leaving the spectators in a deep laughter. But the batsman in this video has perhaps eclipsed them all.

    Also Read | This spectator will remember this match for his life... not for on-field results

    Taken in September 2013, this video clip shows the batsman, Mark Armitage, taking the stance only to show the world what a horrible batter he is. The first ball that Armitage is seen facing in the video crashes into his abdomen guard as he tries to pull it only to miss it. He falls flat on the ground after a turn.

    The fielder and wicket-keeper seen in the video are in splits, seeing the batsman's predicament.

    Can you try not to laugh after seeing this hilarious cricket dismissal?

    But the worst was yet to come. Armitage stands tall again to face the next ball and this time though he connects with the ball, the massive heave of the bat sees him crashing onto the stumps. A clear hit wicket and the batsman walks off but not before leaving those present in the ground bursting out in laughter.

    Also Read | Hear this 2-year-old raising awareness about heart disease; it will melt your heart

    Enjoyed the video? Check our site for more.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video cricket batsman fun

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 6:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue