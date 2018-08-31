This Arizona alligator has a new body accessory

He is called 'Mr Stubbs' and he recently got a new life when provided a prosthetic tail which helps him to swim. This video is about an alligator in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, who lost his tail but herpetologists (those who study reptiles and amphibians) from Arizona Herpetological Society came up with an artificial tail to help the animal stay afloat in the water and not drown.

A good gesture towards the reptile which could have struggled to live without a key body part. 'Mr Stubbs' lost his tail a few years ago, perhaps to the bite of another alligator. The 11-year-old reptile would, however, have to learn using his three-foot-long tail made of foreign body.

Credit: KGUN; Published on Rumble