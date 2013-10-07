  • search

Navratri Special: Maa Brahmacharini worshipped on Day 2

    Navratri has just kick-started and celebrations are in full swing. It is a nine day festival where nice forms of goddess Durga are worshipped and the festival culminates on the tenth day, which is celebrated as Dussehra.

    On the second day Goddess Brahmacharini, also known as 'Uma', is worshipped. This form of durga is known to be peaceful, soft and enchanting. Those who worship her also imbibe her qualities of peace and happiness. She is depicted with prayer beads and kamandal (water pot) in her hands.

    Navratri Special: Brahmacharini worshipped on Day 2

    She wears a white saree with an orange border and rudraksha as her ornaments. She performs 'tapa' or deep penance to reach the ultimate truth and she is the one who practises devout austerity.

    According to religious beliefs, those who have faith in her and begin the rituals of day two during Navratri, are always shielded from problems.

    On the banks of Durga Ghat in Varanasi, is one of the oldest temples of Goddess Brahmacharini.

    Devi Bramhacharini commands that her devotees be decked up in green, as it is the colour of nature.

    Following mantra is chanted on the second day of Navratri. By chanting this mantra, qualities such as penance and good conduct, that help an individual to prosper in life can be imbibed.

    Dadhanakara Padmabhyam akshamala kamandalam

    Devi prasidathu mayi brahmacharinya nuththam

