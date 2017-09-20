LIVE: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Prime Members Only, Upto 70% Off + Extra 10% Discount*

No more waiting, Amazon signals green for Amazon Prime members get to the 'Great Indian Sale' offer zone. The e-commerce giant 'Amazon' has listed number of unbelievable offers already on its shelf and for those who are not yet Prime Members they need to wait until tomorrow to access and avail the huge discount up to 70% on products. Check below to find out, how can you save more on this sale addition to the decent discounts on product and also exclusive deals that will be pitching only for today. Go to Amazon and grab the offers now!

Exclusive Offer Only For Today:

Redmi 4 will be on sale today at 2 PM. Buy and get up to Rs. 1,000 off.

Also, Redmi 4A will be on Sale today at 6 PM, starts from Rs. 5,999.

Mi Max 2 4GB + 32GB will be available for Rs. 12,999 only for Amazon Prime Members.

Buy Nokia 6 at Rs. 14,999 and get up to Rs. 1,000 back.

HDFC Bank Offer:

Shop on Amazon using your HDFC Bank Debit Card or Credit Card and avail 10% Cashback up to a maximum of Rs. 4,500 per card. The minimum order value has to be Rs. 5,000 and the maximum cashback that you can avail per order is Rs. 1500

AmazonPay Offer:

Load balance and get 10% back up to Rs. 500 and the Cashback will be credited on 10th October.

Go to Amazon and check out the offers now and you can also win Fire TV Stick buy just watching 5 movies or TV episodes. To find out more offers, deals and free coupons to save on your 'Great Indian Sale' shopping, go to 'Oneindia Coupons' right now.

OneIndia News