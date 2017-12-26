Karnataka elections: Yemkanmardi Assembly constituency

"It is a village panchayat located in the Hukkeri taluk. It belongs to Belgaum division . It is located 35 km towards North from District head quarters Belgaum. 10 km from Hukeri. 563 km from Bangalore. Sankeshwar , Belgaum , Gokak , Nipani are the near by town to Yamakanmardi.

Few famous worship places in this assembly seat are Shree Ramling Temple, Shri Veerabhdreshwar Temple, Pirdev Mandir andShri Shiva Temple. There is no railway station near to Yamakanmardi in less than 10 km.

On the political front, Yemkanmaradi is a young constituency created in 2008. This assembly seat has seen only two elections. The eldest brother of Jarakiholi family has been contesting election here for the last two terms. Satish Laxmanarao Jarakiholi, a ST candidate, has won both the terms on a Congress ticket. He has improved his vote share in the last assembly polls. He is likely to continue his winning streak in the upcoming elections."

OneIndia News