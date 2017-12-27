Karnataka elections: Yadgir Assembly constituency

Yadagir is a city and the administrative headquarters of Yadagir district. This district was carved out from the erstwhile Gulbarga district as the 30th district of Karnataka on April 10, 2010. The district comprises three taluks: Shahpur, Surpur and Yadgir.

Yadagiri, historically known as Yetagiri, it is dotted with many historical monuments and has a majestic hill fort with three rounds of fortifications. There are three ancient temples, medieval mosques, tanks and wells on top of the hill. The barren landscape below offers a magnificent view. A tank, the Sanna Kere is located in the heart of the town.

The famous temple of Sri Kshetra Mouneshwar Temple Tinthani attracts more than hundred thousand devotees every year. In Gurmitakal, Mata Manikeshawri is one of the spiritual heritage places.

The famous dynasties of the south, the Satavahans, the Chalukyas of Badami, the Rastrkuta, Shahis, the Aidil shahis, the Nizam Shahis have ruled over the district.

Waterfalls called Dhab Dabi about 5 km from Gurmitkal and about 30 km from Yadgir a visual treat in monsoon. 'Gavi Siddeshwara' temple in Chintanalli is also famous here.

Recently Rich uranium deposits have been found in the Gogi belt covering the villages of Gogi, Ukkinal, Darshanapur in Shahapur taluk, and Thinthini and other places in Surapur taluk. Uranium processed here will be used for defence and power generation purpose.

Congress party's Dr. Mmlakareddy is the current MLA from Yadgir. He defeated KJP's Veer Baswant Reddy by 9,104 votes in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections.

OneIndia News