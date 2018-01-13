Karnataka elections: Udupi Assembly constituency

Odipu, Udipi or Udupi, call it, however, but this coastal town continues to have major Brahminical influence.Udupi is notable for the Krishna Temple. Udupi was created out of the Dakshina Kannada district in the year August 1997. Temples of Udupi district are popular for the festivals and rituals.

It also lends its name to the Udupi cuisine which is famous across the world.A king from the region is said to have refused to take sides during the Mahabharata and chose to serve food to those in the battle field.

Bhuta Kola, Aati kalenja, Karangolu and Nagaradhane are some cultural traditions of Udupi. Folk arts like Yakshagana are also popular.

The famous Manipal University is in Udupi apart from the Nitte university.

Udupi is the place where Sri Madhwacharya, one of the greatest proponents of the Vaishnava faith began his philosophical journey.

Pramod Madwaraj from Congress is the current MLA who won against B Sudhakar Shetty from BJP.

OneIndia News