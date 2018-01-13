Karnataka elections: Turuvekere Assembly constituency

Turuvekere is an assembly constituency in the Tumkur district. Turuvekere was once an 'agrahara', a rent-free village granted to scholarly Brahmins in the 13th century A.D. The town is where Veda Brahma. T. S. Vishweshwara Dikshith was born. He is the composer of the world famous Sree Srikanteshwara Suprabhata Stotram of Lord Srikanteshwara of Nanjangud.

Vishweshwara Dikshith was the Sanskrit professor in Maharaja Sanskrit College in the Royal Kingdom of Mysore. He was also the Aasthana Vidwan of Alankaara Shasthra of King Jayachamaraja Wodeyar Bahadur. Turuvekere is home to a number of Hoysala temples, including the Temple of Chennakeshava Temple built by Mahadandanayaka Somanna, the Gangadhareshwara Temple, Chennigaraya Swamy Temple, Moole Shankareshwara Temple, and the largest, Beterayaswamy Temple.

Turuvekere is a tourist spot that sees massive footfall at its famous and ancient temples. The Chennakeshava temple, dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu is located in Turuvekere. The temple was built around 1263 A.D. during the rule of the Hoysala Empire King Narasimha III. This temple is a protected monument under the Karnataka state division of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Lord Sri Ranganathaswamy temple is located on top of hill at Aremallenehalli village, around 10 km from Turuvekere is one of the famous temple.

M. T. Krishnappa from the JD(S) is the current legislator from the constituency, he defeated Masala Jayaram of KJP.

