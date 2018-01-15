Karnataka elections: Tumkur City Assembly constituency

Tumakuru, formerly known as Tumkur is known as the city of education and city of coconuts. Tumakuru plays host for India's first mega food park which is a project of the Ministry of Food Processing. The India Food Park was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2014.

The name of the city is believed to have been mutated possibly from ""Tumbe ooru"" because of the abundance of Tumbe huuvu, a kind of flower or tamate ooru because of the folk musical percussion instrument tamate, that might have been used most here. Tumkur is also famous for Shree Siddaganga mutt located 5 kms towards HITECH city flyover, known for providing free education and dorms for more than 9000 children.

The Ganga family ruled over the southern and eastern districts of the state from early in the Christian era to 1025 AD. The earliest record of the Ganga family found in this district belongs to about 400 A.D. After the Gangas, Tumkur was ruled by the Rastrakutas and the Chalukyas. The Vijayanagara Empire ruled supreme for the latter part of the 13th to 17th century. During 18th and 19th century, Tumkur was ruled by the Wodeyars of Mysore until independence.

Tumakuru acts as a gateway to North Karnataka. It is placed on the Chennai - Mumbai industrial corridor and the infrastructure that Tumakuru provides makes it potential to be the satellite city to decongest the state capital Bengaluru. Tumakuru is home to 24 large scale industries with an investment of 911.42 crores and generating an employment for 6445 persons.

S. Rafeeq Ahmed from the Congress is the current legislator from the constituency, he defeated G.B. Jyothi Ganesh of KJP.

OneIndia News