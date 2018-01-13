Karnataka elections: Tirthahalli Assembly constituency

The hometown of Kannada language's finest poet Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu, Thirthahalli is in Shimoga district. The constituency is named after a mythological figure, Parashurama. It is located in the midst of the dense forests of the Western Ghats.

Thirthahalli has a rich archaeological history with Neolithic sites uncovered in Kundadri Hills near Agumbe and portholed burial chambers found at Arehalli near Thirthahalli.

The famous Kavishaila, a rock monument made of megalithic rocks and dedicated to Kuvempu is a major tourist attraction. This apart from Kavi Mane, the childhood home of Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa. His home has been converted into a museum to celebrate the life and work of this great poet.

A bridge designed by engineering genius Sir M Vishveshwaraya, the Tunga Bridge, also called Jayachamarajendra Bridge, connects Thirthahalli to Kuruvalli in an arc-like structure at the top which is supported by consecutive pillars on either side of the bridge. The constituency has multiple stories stemming from Mythology and folklore attributed to each region.

Kuvempu, Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, U. R. Ananthamurthy, M. K. Indira, Poornachandra Tejaswi are all from the constituency.

Kimmane Ratnakar from Congress is the current MLA who won against RM Manjunatha Gowda from KJP.

OneIndia News