Karnataka elections: Tarikere Assembly constituency

"Tarikere Kere Eri Mele Mooru Kari Kuri Mari Meyuthittu". If you know this tongue twister, you know where the name of the place came from. Tarikere in Chikkamagalur district of Karnataka gets its name from the umpteen number of lakes that surrounds it.

Tarikere's economy is dependent on agriculture and is known for its lakes and tanks like Chikkere, Doddakere, Dalavikere, Ramanayakanakere, Kendarahalla. Because of the rich water source, the town used to be a major rice producing area but realising the ill-effects of continuous paddy farming, farmers have shifted to more judicious areca-nut. Betelnut, Paddy, Ragi, Arecanut, Coffee, Coconut, Banana, Pan leaves, Mango and Corn are the major cash crops grown in this region.

Vigyan Industries, a subsidiary of BEML is present near Tarikere town. It is a major producer of steel castings. Dozens visit the town on the eve of Makara Sankranthi every year for a procession of Lord Revannasiddeshwara.

Tarikere can be reached by road or train and lies on the Birur - Talguppa railway line and there are trains from Mysuru and Bengaluru which stop at Tarikere on the way to Shimoga. G H Srinivasa from the INC is currently the MLA from the constituency, he defeated D.S Suresh of KJP (now merged into BJP)

