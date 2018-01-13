Karnataka elections: Sringeri Assembly constituency

A hill town located in Chikkamagaluru district, Sringeri is famous for its Sharada Peeta established by Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century. The first Mutt of the exponent of the Advaita Vedanta philosophy was established in Sringeri on the banks of river Tunga.

The historical temple is about 1,200 years old. Several devotees visit here with children to do akshara abyasa (the first time when a kid learns writing, that ritual is performed in front Sharadamba-the God of knoweldge). The name Sringeri is believed to be derived from Rishyashringa-giri, a nearby hill that is believed to have contained the hermitage of Rishi Vibhandaka and his son Rishyashringa, a character in Ramayana.

Legend has it that guru Adi Shankaracharya decided to stay in Sringeri when he saw a cobra with a raised hood, providing shelter from the hot sun to a frog about to spawn on the banks of river Tunga. Impressed with the place where natural enemies had gone beyond their instincts, he stayed here for twelve years. Sringeri is a place of pilgrimage for Hindus. Sringeri is home to a number of historic temples. Of these, Sri Sharadamba temple and Sri Vidyashankara temple and Parshwanath Jain temple are very prominent. Other historic temples nearby are Hornadu, Kollur and Kalasa. The Sringeri matha is known as Sringeri Sharada Peetha. Considering it is a tourist place, Sringeri is well connected.

D N Jeevaraj from the BJP is the current MLA from the constituency, he defeated T.D. Raje Gowda of Congress.

