Karnataka elections: Sorab Assembly constituency

Soraba derives its name from Surabhi, a holy cow which was milked by a stone statue of lord Sri Ranganatha. Soraba is now a taluk headquarters in Shimoga district. Sorab is Situated in the Malnad region bounded by Sahyadri ghats a place Known for its scenic beauty,lush green forests and cool climate. Sorab taluk is rich in flora and fauna sorrounted by dense forest. it is well known for quality teak wood and is being exported all over the world.

A story recorded on a manuscript written in old Kannada script on the stone tower by the river Dandavati says that temple was built by a local landlord from Halesoraba on the bay of river Dandavati for lord Ranganatha.

Soraba taluk is also famous for elephant corridor and Gudavi Bird Sanctuary.

The constituency had led two brothers Madhu and Kumar Bangarappa fight each other to win elections from different parties

Son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Bangarappa and brother-in-law of popular Kannada movie star Shivrajkumar, S. Madhu Bangarappa from JDS is the current the MLA who won against H Halappa from KJP.

