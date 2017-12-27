Karnataka elections: Shirahatti Assembly constituency

Shirahatti is a Town in Shirahatti Taluk , Gadag District. It is 22.92 km distance from its district Main City Gadag . It is divided into 17 wards.

Shri Jagadguru Fakireshwar Mutt is a famous religious center. Both Hindus and Muslims follow this deity; this is uniqueness of this Mutt.

The story of the mutt is closely linked to Vijayapura, which was the Adil Shahi capital. History records that Ibrahim Adil Shah II (1556 - 1627) was a poet and a musician. Because of his liberal policies and contributions to art and culture, he earned the name 'Jagadguru Badshah'. A large number of Sufi saints came and settled in the kingdom during his reign. One of them was Khwaja Ameenuddin, who was highly revered by both Hindus and Muslims. He was also responsible for starting this unique math.

The mutt is a heritage structure that depicts the harmony between Hindus and Muslims. Apart from Adil Shahi rulers, Mughal emperor Akbar had honoured the math's very first pontiff, Sri Fakirswamy.

This Hindu mutt has several 'Muslim-first' traditions which the authorities have been following strictly since its inception. When the presiding Swamy dies, his funeral rites are first performed according to Islamic traditions and then performed as per Hindu scriptures. Similarly, Muslims play a significant role in installing a new pontiff or performing other important rituals. When a new Swamy has to be consecrated, a descendant of the famous sufi saint, Khwaja Ameenuddin, is invited to witness the installation programme. The mutt has also employed Muslim musicians who play musical instruments and beat drums in the nagarkhana (musical gallery), which is situated in the vicinity of the mutt.

Doddamani Ramakrishna Shiddlingappa of Congress is the sitting MLA and he won against Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani of BJP with a margin of 315 votes.

