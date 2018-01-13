Karnataka elections: Shimoga Rural Assembly constituency

Often referred to as the gateway to Malnad, Shimoga is resting on the banks of Tunga river. Shimoga was once ruled by the powerful Keladi Nayakas. The constituency is well known for agri-based industries. Industries like Pearlite Industries, Malnad Alloys, Shanthala Sperocast, Vijay Technnocrats, Perfect Alloys are located in Shivamogga.

APMC of Shivamogga is main marketing point of areca nut, the major commercial crop grown in the district and well as in neighbouring districts like Uttara Kannada.

Shivamogga has the biggest areca nut market, and known for procuring high-quality areca nuts. Other agricultural produces like rice, chili, coconut etc. are also marketed in APMC.

The constituency also has an IT park. It is well connected by road and rail. A new airport is also being built near the constituency. Tall leaders of Karnataka politics like Sarekoppa Bangarappa, Kadidal Manjappa are from the constituency.

KB Prasanna Kumar from the Congress in current MLA and he won against S Rudregowda from KJP.

OneIndia News