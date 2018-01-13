Karnataka elections: Shimoga Assembly constituency

Renamed by the Karnataka government as Shivamogga, the constituency's name translates to 'Shiva's face'. Shivamogga was previously known as Mandli. There are legends about how the name Shivamogga has evolved. The name Shivamogga means Shiva-Mukha (Face of Shiva), Shivana-Moogu (Nose of Shiva) or Shivana-Mogge (Flowers to be offered to Shiva) can be the origins of the name Shivamogga. Another legend indicates that the name Shimoga is derived from the word Sihi-Moge which means sweet pot. According to this legend, Shimoga once had the ashram of the sage Durvasa. He used to boil sweet herbs in an earthen pot. Some cowherds, found this pot and after tasting the sweet beverage named this place Sihi-Moge.

Shimoga Rural along with Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripur, Soraba, Sagar, Byndoor makes up the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.There are 99,332 male electors, 97,417 female electors and 9 other electors in the constituency with 1,96,758 in total. A total of 233 polling stations is at the Shimoga Rural constituency.

Shimoga is a major tourist spot with landscapes dotted with waterfalls, swaying palms and lush paddy. It is also referred to as the rice bowl of Karnataka.

Sharada Pooryanaik from the JD(S) is the current MLA who won against G Basavanappa from KJP.

OneIndia News