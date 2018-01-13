Karnataka elections: Sagar Assembly constituency

Placed close to world-famous Jog Falls, Sagra constituency in Shimoga district derives its name from a lake Sadashiva Sagara built by the Nayakas of Keladi. The constituency is famous for its heritage artisans.

Gudigars, families that for generations have been engaged in sandalwood and ivory carving are predominant in Sagara. The Gudigar men make idols, figurines and knickknacks like penholders, agarbathi stands, cuff links, photo frames and paper clips; the women are adept at making garlands and wreaths out of thin layers of scraped sandalwood.

Betel nut is the major cash crop grown in the area. Along with areca nut, spices like pepper, clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cocoa are grown.

Set in the wild and exotic surrounding of the river Sharavathi, this majestic Jog Falls drops nearly nine hundred feet in the form of four main channels namely Raja, Roarer, Rocket and Rani. Watching Jog Falls during the monsoons can be an unforgettable experience. Sharavati Vally view point is also very close by on Honnavar road.

Other tourist attractions like Sharavati Wildlife Sanctuary, Linganamakki dam are in Sagara taluk. Historical places like Keladi, Ikkeri, Singadooru are also in the taluk. Sagara has an LPT-49 TV relay station airing Doordarshan national channel.

Sagra is one of only two places in the world where Handigodu joint disease, a familial skeletal disorder is to be found. The other being northern Zululand, South Africa. Severe precocious, progressive degenerative osteoarthropathy causes marked physical handicap by adulthood.

Kagodu Timmappa from Congress is the current MLA who won against BR Jayanth from KJP.

OneIndia News