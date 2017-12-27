Karnataka elections: Raichur Rural Assembly constituency

The Raichur district is bounded on the North by the district of Gulberga, on the West by the districts of Bijapur and Dharwar, on the East by the district of Mababoobnagar of Andhra Pradesh, and on the South are the districts of Kurnool also of Andhra Pradesh, and Bellary. Raichur town has two assembly constituencies, Raichur rural and Raichur Assembly.

From the inscriptions and other account of exploits, it becomes clear that the place referred to above as Rachavoor or Rachanoor is Raichur of the present days. Racha being derived from Raja (i.e., King) and ooru meaning a place of town. Rachavoor (Racha + oor) or Rachanoor (Racha+na+oor) means King's place showing that it was already an important town in Karnataka.

Raichur is very rich from the epigraphical point of view also. It has already yielded hundreds of inscriptions, ranging right from the Mauryan period upto the end of the Muslim period, in a variety of languages like Sanskrit, Prakrit, Kannada, Arabic and Persian and belonging to almost all the dynasties that ruled over the Dekkan. The most important places from this point of view are Maski, Koppal, Kuknur, Mudgal and Raichur.

Raichur is also famous for Raichur Thermal Power Station that is located in Shakthinagar.

On the political front, Sri Tipparaju from BJP is the current MLA of Raichur Rural assembly constituency.

