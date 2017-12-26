Karnataka elections: Nippani Assembly constituency

"Every year, the town grabs the headline during a Hindu festival 'Nagapanchami'- a traditional worship of snakes or serpents observed by Hindus. People of Nipani feeding milk to snakes flashes on newspaper.

The town bordering Maharashtra state has predominantly Marathi speakers. Nipani and its surrounding villages are known for growing high-quality tobacco, which is used for manufacturing beedis.

There are popular tourists places like Tavandi (Stavanidhi), Ramaling, Nipanikar Wada, Samadhi Math, Sai Mandir, Jawahalal Nehru lake. Tavandi which is 5km from Nipani, has four Jain temples. The huge idol of Brahmadev is visited by people from all sections of the society.

A general category constituency, voter have always sent male candidates to the state assembly. However, the current MLA Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle created history as the first female candidate to win an election.

Shashikala with the backing of Lingayat votes banks prevailed in the election. She secured highest ever votes as a winning candidate in the last assembly polls. Last three times INC candidate had won from the Nippani seat. However, city Corporation is under the control of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), known for its agenda of merging of Marathi speaking parts with Maharashtra. MES had won the election only once in 1962. In the upcoming elections the current MLA is predicted to win due to lack strong Congress contender. "

OneIndia News