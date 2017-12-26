Karnataka elections: Mudhol Assembly constituency

"Mudhol is a city previously known as Muduoolalu in the Bagalkote district. It was ruled by the Ghorpade-Maratha royal family. It is a birth place of literary figure Ranna. His magnum opus 'Gadhayuddha' is considered as the greatest works in old Kannada literature. Mudhol is also world famous for its native breed of hunting dog named after the place -Mudhol hounds. On a visit to England in the early 1900s, the Maharaja of Mudhol State presented King George V, a pair of hounds, which popularized the Mudhol hound breed.

There is an old underground Shiva Temple (called as ""Nelagudi"" which means Under Ground Temple). The city is noted for its grinding stones. Mahalingapura is a town about 19 km to the northwest of Mudhol. Its earlier name, Naragatti, was subsequently renamed Mahalingapura in honour of Sant Mahalingeshwvara.

Paying tributes to Ranna, the Maha Kavi, the Government of Karnataka has developed a stadium and is in the process of commissioning a community hall and constructing a library which bear his name.

The taluk has number of sugar factories. A large number of hand looms are working in the town and handmade sarees manufactured here find markets.

From 1978-2008, Mudhol was an SC category constituency. In 2013, it was changed into general category. However, SC candidates have contested elections. Govind Karjol is the sitting MLA from BJP. RB Timmapur, former finance minister from Congress has been the natural choice for Congress because he is a Dalit. Since 2004, Karjol has been defeating Timmapur.

