Karnataka elections: Muddebihal Assembly constituency

Muddebihal is a town and taluka in Bijapur district of North Karnataka. Muddebihal is located 80 km away from the district headquarters of Bijapur. There are 31 Panchayat villages in the Muddebihal Taluka. Muddebihal Municipality was first established in 1973. It includes 23 wards, 23 elected members and five nominated members.

The economy of Muddebihal is dependent on agriculture, with the main crops being groundnuts, sunflowers, bajra, and wheat.

MGVC College is a major educational institute in Muddebihal that offers many graduate courses.

Muddebihal is well connected by raod but there are no railways stations there. The nearest railway station is at Almatti which is around 23 kms from Muddebihal. Pilekamma Devi Temple is one of the important places of worship in Muddebihal. The average literacy rate of Muddebihal is 67 per cent with male literacy being 75 per cent, and female literacy 58 per cent.

Congress party's Appaji Channabasavaraj Shankararao Nadagouda is the current MLA from Muddebihal. In 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, Nadagouda defeated KJP's Vimalabai Jagadevrao Deshmukh by 12,202 votes. Muddebihal has been a Congress bastion and has won the seat in 1999, 2004, 2008 and 2013. BJP has never won from Muddebihal while the Janata Dal won the seat in 1994.

