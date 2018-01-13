Karnataka elections: Kundapura Assembly constituency

A famous coastal town of Karnataka, Kundapur assembly constituency is situated in Udupi district. The name is believed to have been derived from an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Kundeshwara located in the town which was built by Kundavarama, the Alupa ruler. The name of the town may be derived from Kundavarma who ruled the area. Kunda means 'pillar'. Kundapura is also described as the town of the sun.

Kundapura town is surrounded by water on three sides. Towards the north lies the Panchagangavali River. Towards the east lies the Kalaghar River. Towards the west lie the Kodi back waters and the Arabian Sea, south side is the only side as the main connecting land mass.

Apart from the obvious beaches, temples are also tourist attractions in the constituency. Kundapura is famous for sea food.

Halady Srinivas Shetty an independent candidate is the current MLA who won against Mallyadi Shivarama Shetty from Congress.

OneIndia News