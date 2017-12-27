Karnataka elections: Kanakagiri Assembly constituency

Kanakagiri formerly known as Suvarnagiri is a historical place in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district. Temples here are a delightful feast for the eyes and that one must be prepared to go about tirelessly to see the sprawling capital of Vijayanagara (Hampi), which is now ruined.

The popular saying in the area is that "those who have eyes should visit Kanakagiri and those who have legs should visit Hampi."

This place was probably the headquarters of the southern viceroyalty of the Mauryas. It is said that Kanaka Muni, a saint, performed penance at this place. It has several temples built by the Naiks of Kanakgiri, the chief among them being the Kanakachalapathi temple, which is a large one and is of considerable architectural charm; it is a fine specimen of south Indian architecture of the Vijayanagara times and has spacious halls and massive pillars.

On the political front, Shivaraj Tangadagi a Dalit candidate from Congress party won against Basavaraj Dadhesuguru of KJP with a margin of 5,052. He was the minor irrigation minister under Siddramaiah government but was in news for all the wrong reasons. His alleged role in shielding the accused in the murder of a 17-year-old student and whistleblower from Koppal district has earned him a bad name.

