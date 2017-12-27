Karnataka elections: Jewargi Assembly constituency

Jewargi is a Panchayat town in Gulbarga district of North Karnataka. It is the headquarters of the Jewargi Taluk. Jevargi Taluk borders Afzalpur Taluk and Gulbarga Taluk to the north, Chitapur Taluk to the east, Shahpur Taluk to the south-east, Shorapur Taluk to the south and Sindgi Taluk to the west.

This town a sacred Jain pilgrimage center on the banks of the river Bhima. There are a number Jain shrines with exquisite architecture located in the Jevargi. Jewagi is the native land of maha sharana shanmukha shivayogi who was vachanakara in 16th century. The Mahalaxmi festival is held in the month of March in the city.

Aralgundagi a small village in the Jewargi taluk, is the birthplace of Lord Sharanabasaveshwara and is famous for the Rathotsava held in the month of March.

Kadkol in Jewargi Taluk is the birthplace of Lord Madiwaleshwar and it is also famous for the Rathotsava held there in the month of November.

Jewargi has an average literacy rate of 53 per cent. The male literacy rate was 63 per cent while the female literacy rate was only 43 per cent.

Congress party's Ajay Dharam Singh is the current MLA from Jewargi. He defeated BJP's Doddappa Gouda S. Patil Naribola by 36,700 votes in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections. Naribol had, however, defeated Singh by a slim margin of 70 votes in 2008 assembly elections.

OneIndia News