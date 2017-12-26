Karnataka elections: Hungund Assembly constituency

Hungund is a taluk in Bagalkot District in North Karnataka. The Hungund Taluka has thirty panchayat villages.

Major towns in the taluk are Amingad, Karadi, Hunagunda and Ilkal. Kudalasangama is the place where the social reformist Basavanna died, is located in the taluk. Hunagunda Taluk also contains Aihole and Pattadkal which were once under the rule of Chalukyas of Badami. Amingad is known for Amingad karadantu, a sweet dish.Ilkal is famous for Ilkal saree and Red Granite.

Hunagund is connected with National Highway which connects Maharashtra and Karnataka. Once the Hospet and Chitradurga Highway is completed, it would become one of the major stops. Hunagund an average literacy rate of 64 with male literacy being 75%, and female literacy 53%. Hungund has a total of 2,01960 registered voters out of which 101045 are males and 100907 are females.

Congress party's Kashappanavar Vijayanand Shivashankrappa is the current MLA from Hungund. In 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, Shivashankrappa defeated BJP's Doddanagouda G Patil by 15,797 votes.

In 2008 polls, Patil had defeated Shivashankrappa by 5,069 votes.

