Karnataka elections: Hukkeri Assembly constituency

"The taluk has unique place in India due to The Hukkeri Rural Electric Co-Operative Society (HRECS) Ltd, the first rural electric co-operative society to be registered in the country. Hukkeri is a name which is derived from two words 'hoovina' + 'kere' means it was a place where plenty of flowers were grown and supplied to Adilshah of Bijapur.

Hukkeri is also known for its association with music in Karnataka. Balappa Hukkeri, a famous singer of folk songs and Bhavageetes language belongs to this part of Karnataka. He is mainly credited for popularizing Sugama Sangeetha in North Karnataka, just like P. Kalinga Rao who popularized the art form in South Karnataka.

There are 3 Gol Gumbaz's are located at middle of the town Hukker.

Currently, the town is firmly under the tight grip of BJP MLA Umesh Vishwanath Katti. In the past, Katti has raked up controversy by propagating the idea of separate state for North Karnataka region. Umesh Katti entered active politics after the death of his father. Since then he has contested in seven elections. So far he has lost only once to a BJP candidate in 2004.

In this constituency, party and ideologies hardly matters. Katti was earlier in JDU, JDS and Congress before joining the BJP in 2013. Hukkeri has been general constituency since 1967. "

