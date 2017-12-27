Karnataka elections: Gurmitkal Assembly constituency

Gurmitkal is a panchayat town in the Yadgir district of North Karnataka. It falls under Yadgir Taluka. Gurumitkal town is situated forty-one kilometres from Yagir District Headquarters along the Bijapur-Hyderabad Highway.Gurumatkal is a tourist town, but the inhabitants mainly depend on agriculture. The water supply mainly depends on borewells.

Gurmitkal has an ayurvedic hospital, Sri Vaidya Bhujangrao Memorial Hospital, which specializes in curing paralysis patients and has been run by the same family for two generations. There are several spiritual places near Gurmitkal such as Yanagundi of 'Sri Mahayogini Manikeshwari Matha' and Mothakpalli which has a famous Hanuman temple. There is also a waterfall called as 'Dhab dabi', located 5 km away from the town and on the way to Nazrapur Village.

There is also a hill station temple called Sri Laxmi Timmappa Temple located at the village Borabanda Tanda.

Gurmitkal has an average literacy rate of 50 per cent out of which male literacy is 60 per cent, and female literacy is 40 per cent. Congress party's Baburao Chinchanasoor is the current MLA from Gurmitkal. He defeated Janata Dal (Secular)'s Nagana Gouda Kandakura by 1,650 votes in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2013.

OneIndia News