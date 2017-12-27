Karnataka elections: Gulbarga Rural Assembly constituency

Gulbarga, officially known as Kalaburagi, is the administrative headquarters of the Gulbarga district and a major city of the North Karnataka region. Gulbarga city has three assembly seats namely Gulbarga-North, Gulbarga-South and Gulbarga-rural. Previously it was the part of Hyderabad State, it was incorporated into Karnataka through the States Reorganisation Act. The district presently comprises 7 talukas after the separation of Yadgir district.

This district is famous for toordal or Pigeon pea and the limestone deposits. Jolada rotti is the staple diet in the region. It is prepared from jowar flour. It is served with traditional curries, especially Brinjal curry, and spiced groundnut powder and yogurt. Gulbargavi Tahaari is another cuisne famousin this part of region.It is a local variant of the Hyderabadi rice delicacy. Tehari is mainly made with beef or mutton. It is made by mixing the meat and gravy with rice unlike biryani, where the rice is mixed with the gravy mixture.

On the political ground, Gulbarga has been home to two ex-chief ministers of Karnataka, namely Veerendra Patil (1968-1971, 1988-1990) and Dharam Singh (2004-2006); both belonged to the Indian National Congress party. Mallikarjun Kharge is the present Member of Parliament and was also formerly the Union Minister for Railways.

The current MLA G. Ramkrishna, is from Indian National Congress. He won the election by 7,218 votes.

