Karnataka elections: Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly constituency

Gulbarga South Assembly seat is one of the major assembly constituencies in North Karnataka.

It is called one of the Sufi cities having famous religious places, like Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah and Ladle Mashak in Aland taluk of Gulbarga district. Every year during urs of hazrat banda nawaz people come from all India, far cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, etc.

The city has many other famous places like Sharana Basaveshwara Temple and Buddha Vihar. It also has a fort built during Bahmani rule. Has many domes like Hafth Gumbad (seven domes together) and Chor Gumbad.

Gulbarga is an industrially backward district but is showing signs of growth in the cement, textile, leather and chemical industries. Gulbarga has a university with Medical and Engineering colleges.

Famous for medical colleges, this city has Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, KBN Institute of Medical Sciences, ESI Medical College and Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences. There are three dental colleges, one run by HKE Society, another by Albadar-Luqman Trust and another by the ESI Hospital.

On the politcial front, Dattatraya C Patil Revoor is the MLA from Gulbarga South. He is a candidate from BJP.

OneIndia News