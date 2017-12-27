Karnataka elections: Chitradurga Assembly constituency

Chritradurga locally known as 'Durga,' is the headquarters of Chitradurga district and is located about 200 km from the state capital, Bengaluru. Located in the valley of Vedavati river, Chitradurga displays bold rock hills, picturesque valleys, huge towering boulders in numerous shapes and is known as the 'stone fortress.'

The region has many windmill plants and the hills are embellished with windmills as its hilly region is known to experience wind currents. These wind farms have a total installed capacity of 49.7 MW. Chitradurga's fort builds over different dynasties is known for its architectural grandeur.

On the upper part of the fort 18 ancient temples can be found and in the lower part of the fort, there is one huge temple, the oldest among these being Hidimbeshwara temple.

The fort was said to have never suffered from a water shortage due to its interconnecting tanks. The region is also known for the Chandravalli caves which had steep steps that lead into passageways, rooms etc where kings from different dynasties resided. Various legends have been written about the people who lived there, the fort and the valley.

G H Thippareddy Raghumurthy is the current Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

