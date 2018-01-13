Karnataka elections: Chikmagalur Assembly constituency

Chikkamagaluru translates to younger daughter's town. This constituency located in its namesake district was given away as dowry to the youngest daughter of Rukmangada, the legendary chief of Sakharayapattana.

The town lies at the foothills of the famous Mullayanagiri forest range and is well know for Baba Budangiri. The hill is known for its shrine to the Sufi saint Hazrat Dada Hayat Khalandar and is a pilgrimage site for both Hindus and Muslims. Both the hills are collectively called Chandradrona Parvatha Shreni since they naturally form the shape of a crescent moon.

The constituency is famous for its coffee plantations. The Bab Budangiri range is home to the unique mountain flowers called Kurinji which once every 12 years. The Yagachi River has its source near the town and flows in the south-easterly direction before uniting with the Cauvery river. It is a tourist hotspot thanks to the scenic locations, trekking trails and adventure activities.

C T Ravi of the BJP is the current MLA from the constituency, he defeated K S Shanthe Gowda of Congress.

OneIndia News