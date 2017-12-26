Karnataka elections: Chikkodi Sadalga Assembly constituency

"Around 200-300 years ago, Chikkodi was called as Chik-kodi (small village) where as the nearby Hirekudi (big village) was bigger than Chikkodi. Overtime, Chikkodi experienced growth due to its famous betel leaves and became a major town.

Chikkodi constituency has one more major town called Sadalaga and there is a constant demand to make Sadalaga as taluk head quarters. Chikkodi town Municipal Council city was constituted in 1973.

Chikkodi, mostly dependent on agriculture. Sugarcane occupies an important place in the economy of Chikodi which has three sugar factories.

Chikkodi is considered as an educationhub in Belgaum district for its educational institutions and facilities. Karnataka Govt. has already provided the District level offices to Chikodi which would help in the development of neighbouring talukas of Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Athani, Raybag, Nipani, and Kagawad. But as of now no decision has been made regarding bifurcation of Belgaum district and also not declared Chikkodi as a separate district status by Karnataka government.

For the last three terms voters had been sending Congress candidates from Lingayat community to the Vidhan Sabha. A female candidate has won the poll only once in 1985.

Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri , son of former Karnataka Minister Prakash Hukkeri, is sitting MLA. He won the bypoll after his father was elected as MP to Lok Sabha. "

OneIndia News