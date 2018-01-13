Karnataka elections: Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly constituency

Chiknayakanhalli is one of the assembly constituencies in Tumkur district. The name literally means a village of a small leader. It is said that the towm was named by a chieftain.

Agriculture is the backbone of Chikkanayakanahalli's economy. For two consecutive years, the constituency has been marred by drought. The constituency has a considerable population of people belonging to Dalit and backward classes. Chiknayakanhalli taluk is bounded by by Tiptur taluk towards south , Gubbi taluk towards east , Turuvekere taluk towards south , Arsikere taluk towards west. Tiptur, Arasikere, Sira, Tumkurare the nearby cities to Chiknayakanhalli.

Chiknayakanhalli consist of 392 villages and 29 panchayats. Harogondanahalli is the smallest village and Huliyar is the biggest village. It is in the 843 m elevation(altitude) .

Sravanabelagola, Halebid (Dorasamudra), Shivagange (Shivganga falls), Shivgiri are the near by important tourist destinations to see.

The town is placed at an average elevation of 804 metres. It is a hit with students who come for rural studies and research on the rural economy. Farmers in the region are predominantly dependent on rainfall.

B Sureshbabu of the JD(S) in the current legislator from the constituency, he defated J.C.Madhuswamy of KJP.

