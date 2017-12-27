Karnataka elections: Bijapur City Assembly constituency

Bijapur City is the district headquarters of Bijapur district in Niorth Karnataka. Bijapur is the 9th biggest city in Karnataka and well known for its historical monuments of architectural importance.

The city was established in the 10th-11th centuries by the Kalyani Chalukyas and was known as Vijayapura. The city was passed to Yadavas after Chalukya's demise. The city came under the influence of the Khilji Sultanate in Delhi by the late 13th century. In 1347, the area was conquered by the Bahmani Sultanate of Gulbarga.

Gol Gumbaz, the tomb of Mohammed Adil Shah, is the most famous monument in Bijapur. It is the largest dome ever built in India. A particular attraction in this monument is the central chamber, where every sound is echoed seven times.

The Archaeological Museum, Ibrahim Rauza, King Edward VII Memorial, Malik-e-Maidan, Upli Buruj, Chand Bawdi, Asar Mahal, Torvi Narasimha Temple and Shree Siddeshwar Temple are other places of interest in Bijapur among others.

Bijapur has an average literacy rate of 84 per cent with male literacy of 89 per cent and female literacy of 78 per cent. Bijapur city assembly constituency has a total of 2,34669 registered voters out of which 1,20304 are males and 1,14320 are females.

Congress party's Makbul S Bagawan is the current MLA from Bijapur city. Bagawan defeated Janata Dal (Secular)'s Basanagouda R Patil by 9,380 votes in 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections.

