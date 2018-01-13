Karnataka elections: Bhadravati Assembly constituency

Bhadravathi is named after river Bhadra that flows right through the city. Earlier, the town was called Benki Pattana or the city of fire.

Bhadravathi is an industrial town the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant factory was started by Sir M Visvesvarayya here and so was the Mysore Paper Mills factory.

Legend has it that the city is guarded by two goddesses, Halldhammadevi and Antargattamadevi. Bhadravati has an average literacy rate of 86.36 per cent. Towards the south of the constituency is the Bhadra wildlife sanctuary. The constituency is well connected by road and rail while the nearest airport is in Hubli 170 kms away.

A radio station belonging to All India Radio is located in Bhadravati. This is the only Radio station in Malnad region which covers radio for Shimogga, Davangere and Chickmanglur districts.

Appaji Gowda M J of the JD(S) is the current MLA who won against BK Sangamshwara, an independent candidate.

